Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 302.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $75.99.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

