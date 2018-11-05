Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR KBW Bank (KBE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR KBW Bank (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR KBW Bank were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR KBW Bank by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR KBW Bank by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR KBW Bank by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR KBW Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR KBW Bank by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR KBW Bank stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. SPDR KBW Bank has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

SPDR KBW Bank Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

