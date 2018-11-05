Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 204.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $309,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $123.46 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $116.72 and a one year high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.