ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR (OLCLY) and NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR (NRILY) Financial Contrast

ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR and NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR and NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR 12.62% 8.45% 6.79% NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR 11.71% 13.81% 9.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR and NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR $4.33 billion 7.84 $746.95 million $0.42 44.40 NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR $4.44 billion 2.29 $519.02 million $0.51 20.88

ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR. NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR beats ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; and MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

About NOMURA Resh Ins/ADR

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting services to develop business strategies, reengineer operations, support government/public agencies, and implement administrative reforms; and systems consulting services to enhance the use of IT, including IT strategic development, business reengineering planning and execution support, standardized architecture implementation, global cross-functional IT governance, and others. The Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, system development, system management and operation, and shared online services primarily for securities, insurance, banking, and other financial sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment offers integrated consulting, system development, and system operation services for the distribution, manufacturing, service, healthcare, and public sectors. The IT Platform Services segment provides various services, such as system operation, data centers and IT platforms management and administration, and network architecture related services, as well as IT platform solution and information security services to various industries. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENTAL Ld Co/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.