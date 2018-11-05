ORION OYJ/ADR (ORINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Oyj is a pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapy consists of central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory. Its product pipeline includes inhaled Easyhaler(R) pulmonary drugs. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORINY opened at $18.24 on Thursday. ORION OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

ORION OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

