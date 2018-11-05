ORS Group (ORS) Price Hits $0.0353

ORS Group (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One ORS Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ORS Group has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. ORS Group has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,341.00 worth of ORS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001110 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000117 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ORS Group Token Profile

ORS Group (CRYPTO:ORS) uses the hashing algorithm. ORS Group’s total supply is 557,670,520 tokens. The official website for ORS Group is www.orsgroup.io. ORS Group’s official Twitter account is @ORS_ICO. ORS Group’s official message board is medium.com/@ORS_Fabio.

Buying and Selling ORS Group

ORS Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ORS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ORS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

