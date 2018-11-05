Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KIDS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

KIDS stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Unger sold 1,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 9,525 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $321,278.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 401,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 165,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 146,115 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

