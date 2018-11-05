Oshkosh (OSK) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.75.

OSK stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. 42,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,010. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

In related news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,395,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Oshkosh by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,365,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

