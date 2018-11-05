OvaScience (OVAS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of OvaScience stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,077. OvaScience has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Get OvaScience alerts:

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. OvaScience had a negative net margin of 11,175.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OvaScience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.97% of OvaScience worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

About OvaScience

OvaScience, Inc, a fertility company, discovers, develops, and commercializes fertility treatment options for women and families struggling with infertility worldwide. Its patented technology is based on the discovery about the existence of egg precursor (EggPC) cells to transform the treatment landscape for women's fertility.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OvaScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OvaScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.