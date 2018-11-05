Oyster Oil and Gas (OY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Oyster Oil and Gas Ltd (CVE:OY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Oyster Oil and Gas Company Profile (CVE:OY)

Oyster Oil and Gas Ltd., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas interests in East Africa. It holds a 100% interest in 4 onshore and offshore blocks covering an area of approximately 3.5 million acres in the Republic of Djibouti; and a working interest in an onshore Antsiranana Block 1101 situated in the Republic of Madagascar.

