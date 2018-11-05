Oyster Trading 577.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PRL)

Oyster (CURRENCY:PRL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Oyster has a market cap of $43.35 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Oyster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oyster token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, Cryptopia and BitForex. In the last week, Oyster has traded up 577.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00252748 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.49 or 0.10297834 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Oyster Profile

Oyster’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Oyster’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,966,676 tokens. Oyster’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol. The Reddit community for Oyster is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oyster’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/PRL. The official website for Oyster is oysterprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Oyster

Oyster can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BitForex, IDEX, Coinsuper, COSS, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oyster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oyster using one of the exchanges listed above.

