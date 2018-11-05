Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at JMP Securities

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCRX. Canaccord Genuity set a $45.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.56.

PCRX opened at $50.32 on Thursday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 8.58.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $1,564,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,502 shares of company stock worth $1,913,864. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1,925.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

