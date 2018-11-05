Paddy Power Betfair (PPB) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 6,500 ($84.93). Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

PPB has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Paddy Power Betfair to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Paddy Power Betfair to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 7,400 ($96.69) in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,730 ($101.01) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Paddy Power Betfair to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 8,650 ($113.03) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,901 ($90.17).

Get Paddy Power Betfair alerts:

Shares of LON:PPB traded down GBX 130 ($1.70) on Monday, reaching GBX 6,905 ($90.23). 149,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,747. Paddy Power Betfair has a 52 week low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,967 ($117.17).

In other Paddy Power Betfair news, insider Peter Jackson bought 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,168 ($93.66) per share, with a total value of £66,662.40 ($87,106.23).

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.