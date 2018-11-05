Pal Network (PAL) Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Pal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Pal Network has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Pal Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pal Network token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, DOBI trade and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Pal Network has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00149922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00256067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $659.70 or 0.10229382 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pal Network

Pal Network launched on January 11th, 2018. Pal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,790,759 tokens. Pal Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet. Pal Network’s official website is www.pal.network. The Reddit community for Pal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET.

Pal Network Token Trading

Pal Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, CoinBene, CPDAX, DEx.top, IDEX, DOBI trade and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pal Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pal Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

