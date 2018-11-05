PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.60. 2,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,376. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAR Technology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of PAR Technology worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

