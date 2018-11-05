Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2,117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,825,000 after acquiring an additional 822,927 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Citigroup by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 140,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 39,224 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Finally, R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on C. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.