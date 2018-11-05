Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Spotify (SPOT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,181,995,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,702,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,984,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,969,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,596,000.

SPOT stock opened at $138.99 on Monday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.04.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

