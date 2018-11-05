Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Nomura

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price objective increased by Nomura from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.06.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,256,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,733 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,805,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,186,000 after acquiring an additional 557,812 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,350,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after acquiring an additional 158,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 866,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $86,176,000.

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

