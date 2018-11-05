Parkland Fuel (PKI) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.57.

Shares of Parkland Fuel stock traded down C$0.54 on Monday, hitting C$40.41. 375,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,642. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$24.97 and a 12-month high of C$47.45.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.28 billion.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

