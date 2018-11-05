Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Shares Up 5.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.17. 3,842,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,579,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 310,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,029,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 427,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 160,732 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

