PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Tops $0.0036

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a total market cap of $53,747.00 and approximately $1,407.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000809 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002725 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000220 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000646 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005100 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 16,903,355 coins and its circulating supply is 14,731,843 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

