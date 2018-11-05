Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Difucci now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.67% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.65.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $125.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $164.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 154.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $804,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $1,867,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,855,816. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

