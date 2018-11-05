PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $26,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at $145,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

