PC Connection (CNXN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNXN. ValuEngine raised PC Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Sidoti downgraded PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on PC Connection and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PC Connection currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Get PC Connection alerts:

CNXN opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.10 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Beffa-Negrini sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $242,264.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $82,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 72,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PC Connection by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 8.6% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 435,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PC Connection by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 62.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 149,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 57,410 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.