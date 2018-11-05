pdvWireless (PDVW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The wireless provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 517.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ PDVW opened at $41.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $607.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.27. pdvWireless has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDVW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of pdvWireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. pdvWireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other pdvWireless news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $556,409.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bravo Fund Ii L.P. Pimco sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in pdvWireless stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,739 shares of the wireless provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of pdvWireless worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

