Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SCS Group (SCS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SCS Group (LON:SCS) in a report issued on Friday morning.

SCS opened at GBX 222.10 ($2.90) on Friday. SCS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 127.13 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

Get SCS Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from SCS Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

About SCS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture and flooring products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SCS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.