Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Sells 31,050 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,050 shares during the period. Cambria Global Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL owned about 5.12% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $544,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,373,000.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Shares of GVAL opened at $22.61 on Monday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.