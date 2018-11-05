Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Takes $17.86 Million Position in SINA Corp (SINA)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 257,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,000. SINA accounts for 3.3% of Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SINA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in SINA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SINA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SINA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SINA by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

SINA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SINA in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of SINA in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SINA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of SINA opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $124.60.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $537.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.10 million. SINA had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

