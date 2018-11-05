Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.70.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$43.26 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.60 and a 12 month high of C$47.84.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,824.00. Also, insider Cameron Goldade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total value of C$51,920.00. Insiders acquired 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $129,248 in the last quarter.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.