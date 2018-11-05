PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) CEO Sells $2,256,719.08 in Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $111.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cfra set a $129.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,347,000 after buying an additional 177,748 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 59,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 102,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.