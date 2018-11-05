Perpetual Energy (PMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 49397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. TD Securities lifted their price target on Perpetual Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Perpetual Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$20.77 million during the quarter.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

