Pettee Investors Inc. Has $466,000 Position in Masco Corp (MAS)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 3,600.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Masco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.95.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $3,773,047.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $31.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.