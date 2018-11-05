Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $894,775,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,987,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,069,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,167,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 823.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,205,000 after purchasing an additional 904,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 647,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 453,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $235.58 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.14.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

