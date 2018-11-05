Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $64.32 on Monday. Starbucks has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $291,975,000 after purchasing an additional 312,720 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 43.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

