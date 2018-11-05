Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.90). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($6.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

AGIO stock opened at $70.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 461.78% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Maraganore sold 13,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $986,126.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,343 over the last three months. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

