Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cactus Inc (WHD)

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cactus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Herbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.35 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cactus to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cactus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $36.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Cactus has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59,495 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 546,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 147,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,868,000. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

