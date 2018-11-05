Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (MOR)

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

MOR stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

