Pirl (PIRL) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Pirl has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $6,516.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 26,342,573 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

