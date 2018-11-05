Pitcairn Co. Buys 661 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $223,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James cut Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

Shares of ROP opened at $285.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $252.23 and a 1 year high of $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

