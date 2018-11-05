Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 203,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 53,456 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $164.87 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $177.67.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $475,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,361,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,805 shares of company stock worth $12,693,203 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.30.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

