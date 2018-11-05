Pivotal Research Reiterates “$37.00” Price Target for Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) received a $37.00 target price from investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $750,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $37,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,036 in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

