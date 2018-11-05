PKG Token (PKG) Price Reaches $0.0000

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. PKG Token has a total market cap of $192,813.00 and $10,826.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PKG Token has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One PKG Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00256055 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.32 or 0.10249972 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PKG Token Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg.

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Token Store, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

