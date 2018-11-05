Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Portola Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,503.29% and a negative return on equity of 111.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Portola Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTLA stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird acquired 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $10,077,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Bird acquired 137,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,462,460.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTLA. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. MED cut their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

