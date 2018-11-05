Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Director Nicholas Brathwaite Sells 8,000 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $457,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.01. 3,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,257. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

