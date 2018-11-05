PQ Group (PQG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PQ Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Paul Ferrall sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $84,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 86,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PQ Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of PQ Group worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

PQG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PQ Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.