Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.66 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $638.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy Alan Peterson sold 5,500 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $99,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Cronin sold 16,460 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $281,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

