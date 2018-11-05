Preferred Bank (PFBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $52.82 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $696.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.19 million. Research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,493,000 after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,730,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

