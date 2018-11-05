Price Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Price Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.4% of Price Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 280.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $114,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.12.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

