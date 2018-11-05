Primecoin (XPM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $112,281.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Primecoin has a market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $112,281.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00005374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000121 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 25,451,839 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

