Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,108 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $124.24 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $137.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

